Set up stalls at airports to promote GI products: Suresh Prabhu to EPCs

Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu today urged export promotion councils (EPCs) to set GI stalls at major airports and also organise international fairs to promote such products, an official release said.

Prabhu, who also hold the portfolio of civil aviation, said this during his meeting with representatives of various EPCs, plantation boards, Fragrance and Flavour Centre and Airport Authority of India here.

As per the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), a geographical indication (GI) is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.

The Minister elaborated on the action plan for branding and marketing of the GI (products and asked the EPCs to align with the Ministry of Commerce for promotion GI products.

He also called for creating awareness among consumers about the GI products, and emphasised on the need for branding of domestic tea and coffee at international and domestic airports within the country as they serve a large consumer base.

Prabhu said that the promotion of GI products will connect the local artisans with the global markets, which in turn will give them opportunity at the international level and help entire value chain grow.

A separate policy will be put in place for the governance of greenfield airports, branding and promotion of GI products and redressal of related grievances, the minister added.

Though the date for setting up first GI stall is yet to be finalised, Prabhu suggested that the October 2, the birth day of Mahatma Gandhi, could be chosen for it.