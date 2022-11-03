Services sector picks up pace in October as PMI rises to 55.1

India's services sector picked up pace in October as the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for last month edged up from September's six-month low.

Data released on November 3 by S&P Global showed the services PMI rose to 55.1 in October from 54.3 in September.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in activity while a sub-50 print signals contraction.

The October print is the 15th month in a row that the services PMI has come in above the key level of 50.

"Favourable demand for services continued to underpin increases in new business and output at the start of the third fiscal quarter. Moreover, rates of expansion quickened from September's six-month lows. Buoyed by the ongoing recovery in new work, service providers again took on extra staff, with an improvement in business confidence also supporting hiring activity," S&P Global noted.

According to the survey data, demand from the local Indian market was the key driver for services firms in October, with overseas demand falling further.

Much of the gains came from consumer services, with finance and insurance second.

The rise in new business helped push up services sector employment for the fifth straight month in October. Crucially, the rate of job growth was the second-fastest in more than three years.

"Optimism towards a more positive environment boosted job creation in October, as service providers sought to adjust capacities to accommodate for expected increases in new work. Sentiment towards the year-ahead outlook for business activity improved to the highest in close to eight years," noted Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at

S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Worryingly, service providers continued to report higher expenses, with the rise in costs seen in October being the most pronounced since July.

As a result, firms increased the prices they charged last month, with S&P Global noting that the increase in charges was "strong in the context of historical data".

Meanwhile, the composite PMI rose to 55.5 in October from 55.1 in September, which was also the lowest in six months.