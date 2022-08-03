English
    Services growth falls in July as inflation and weather bite

    The fall in the services PMI comes after data released on August 1 showed the manufacturing index rose to an eight-month high of 56.4 in July

    Moneycontrol News
    August 03, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

    India's services activity expanded again in July, although the S&P Global India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slumped to a four-month low of 55.5 from an over 11 year high of 59.2 in June, data released on August 3 showed.

    A reading above 50 indicates expansion in activity, while a sub-50 print is a sign of contraction.

    "There was...a noticeable loss of momentum for the Indian service economy as demand was somewhat curtailed by competitive pressures, elevated inflation and unfavourable weather," noted Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

    Delayed monsoon in parts of the country saw temperatures soaring in the first half of July. This unfavourable weather, firms told S&P Global, hindered the growth of the services sector.

    Also adding to the sector's problems were high prices.

    Inputs costs rose sharply again, although the increase was the least in five months. This, however, did force firms to increase the prices they charge for their services for the 17th month in a row in July. Again, the rate at which prices charged were increased was lower than in June.

    While difficult weather and rising prices took a toll and dragged the services PMI down, new business increased at the slowest pace in four months.

    "Underlying data indicated that the domestic market remained the key source of sales growth as international demand for Indian services worsened further. The latest drop in new international business was marked, but the weakest in six months," S&P Global said.

    Consequently, there was a negligible rise in service sector jobs in July, with most service providers seeing only mild pressures on their capacity.

    Like the services PMI, the composite PMI also fell to a four-month low of 56.6 in July from 58.2 in June after data released on August 1 showed the manufacturing PMI rose to an eight-month high of 56.4 in July.

    The manufacturing index in June was 53.9 - the lowest in nine months.
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 10:38 am
