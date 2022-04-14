 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Services exports touched all-time high at $250 billion in FY22: Piyush Goyal

Apr 14, 2022 / 08:09 AM IST

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said services exports touched an all-time high of around USD 250 billion (about Rs 19 lakh crore) in 2021-22.

The previous highest level was USD 213 billion (about Rs 16 lakh crore) in 2019-20.

"We have achieved the USD 250 billion target despite the fact that sectors like tourism and travel was hit by the COVID pandemic... These are the highest ever services exports," he said at a briefing.

However, this is provisional data and the figure may increase once the final data is released, he added.

