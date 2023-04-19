 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Services exports may reach $400 billion during 2023-24: SEPC

PTI
Apr 19, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST

During 2022-23, the country's services exports rose by 42 per cent to USD 322.72 billion from USD 254 billion in 2021-22, according to provisional data from the commerce ministry.

Buoyed by a significant jump in exports during 2022-23, Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) on Wednesday said the healthy growth trend will continue and shipments are expected to reach up to USD 400 billion this fiscal.

"The services sector had targeted USD 300 billion but accomplished USD 322 billion. Subject to the final data we might touch USD 350 billion in 2022-23 and based on the current trend and the continuing growth our estimate is around USD 375 billion to USD 400 billion for 2023-24," SEPC Chairman Sunil H Talati told PTI.

Sectors that contributed to the services exports growth during the last fiscal include travel, transport, medical, and hospitality, he said.