Service industry raises concern over mandatory brick and mortar office for GST registration: Vivek Johri

The services industry has raised concern over the necessity of having a brick and mortar office under the GST regime as many firms work out of their homes in the current times, which the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is examining, its Chairman Vivek Johri said.

“Service industry has put forth their concern about the need for having a brick and mortar office under GST as their employees work from home. But that is not in keeping with legal provision under GST. If it has to be a GST paying business, the entity needs to have a physical place,” Johri told the media as the Goods and Services Tax completes six years of implementation.

“The services sector has made some suggestions which we are examining. Service industry says they have common work areas and not all firms have a physical space. Service industry feels we should recognise that as a place of business. It's under examination,” he added.

Under GST it is mandatory to have a definite place of business in the brick and mortar form as per law. The concern that the service industry has voiced that their employees work from home which is not in keeping with GST.

Johri said that under the law a physical address is needed where the tax officials can conduct audit and verification if the need be.

The government is looking at effectively using data analytics for the clean-up of the registered entities to red flag the risky entities based on these parameters. The entities, which are flagged as risky will undergo mandatory physical verification to ensure physical infrastructure is there.

In absence of a physical space of an entity, it gets difficult for the tax authorities to ascertain if it is a bogus or genuine firm. In fact, the Center is working towards geotagging the physical addresses of all entities registered under GST in order to crack upon fake firms. It has already started geotagging of firms on pilot basis in 2-3 states.

But with the rise of work from home in services sector firms, it is a challenge for the government to work upon solutions under GST.