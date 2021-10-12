MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

September retail inflation at 4.35%, lowest since April

CPI inflation has been well within the Monetary Policy Committee's inflation targeting range of 4 (+/-2) percent since December 2020, except the months of May and June 2021, when it crossed the 6 percent mark.

Arup Roychoudhury
October 12, 2021 / 06:42 PM IST

The Consumer Price Index-based (CPI) inflation for September 2021 came in at 4.35 percent, compared with 5.30 percent in August, data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed on October 12. This is the lowest retail inflation print since April 2021.

The fall in headline retail inflation was primarily on the back of a sharp cooling in food inflation. Consumer Food Price Inflation (CFPI) for September stood at 0.68 percent in September, compared with 3.11 percent in August.

CPI inflation has been well within the Monetary Policy Committee's inflation targeting range of 4 (+/-2) percent since December 2020, except the months of May and June, when it crossed the 6 percent mark.

"Price pressure remain contained and surprised pleasantly helped by base effects and a drop in food prices. We maintain inflation Is likely to average a tad lower than RBI’s newly revised 5.3 percent for  FY22," said Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services.

In spite of record petrol and diesel prices, headline retail inflation has not crossed the proverbial danger mark, as far as policymakers are concerned. This is because almost 50 percent of CPI inflation is food inflation, which has more or less been under control.

Close

Related stories

The only concern is edible oil. Edible oil inflation rose 34.19 percent year-on-year (YoY) in September compared with 33 percent in August.

cpi-inflation

Vegetable inflation registered a massive 22.5 percent fall year-on-year fall in September, compared with a deflation of 11.7 percent in August. Cereals and products deflated by 0.61 percent versus 1.42 percent deflation in August.

Year-on-year inflation for fruits fell sharply to 3.70 percent, compared with 6.69 percent in August.

The high petroleum product prices did reflect in some sub-groups and in core inflation. For example, fuel and light inflation rose to 13.63 percent year-on-year in September, compared with 12.95 percent in August.

"CPI inflation moderated, as food inflation moderated materially, driving the downside surprise. The drop comes amid divergent signals from core inflation, which rose to 5.99 percent on account of a number of higher input cost shocks," said Rahul Bajoria, India Chief Economist at Barclays.

Bajoria said that prices of healthcare expenditure and education remain sticky, while moderation in gold prices helped keep the personal care and effects segment flat.

"Overall, we expect elevated global commodity prices to continue to exert upward pressure on India’s import basket, which in turn we expect to gradually spill over into CPI inflation in the coming month,"he said.

"In our view, the MPC will choose to continue to ignore supply side risks to inflation, especially if they emanate from a global surge in commodity prices, on which monetary policy has little impact, and change the stance only after a durable domestic demand revival emboldens producers to raise prices," said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Icra Ltd.

On October 8, the monetary policy committee (MPC) kept the key lending rate unchanged at 4 percent and retained the monetary stance as ‘accommodative’. This is the eighth consecutive time the MPC maintained a status quo in rates.
Arup Roychoudhury
Tags: #CPI inflation #Economy #inflation #monetary policy committee
first published: Oct 12, 2021 05:37 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.