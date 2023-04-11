 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Securitisation volumes jump 41% to Rs 1.78 lakh crore in FY23: Icra

PTI
Apr 11, 2023 / 06:57 PM IST

The last quarter of the fiscal alone contributed volumes of over Rs 61,000 crore, domestic rating agency Icra said.

Representative image

Securitisation volumes jumped 41 percent to Rs 1.78 lakh crore in FY23, driven largely by the retail segment, a report said on Tuesday.

The last quarter of the fiscal alone contributed volumes of over Rs 61,000 crore, domestic rating agency Icra said.

Securitisation involves the pooling of loans and selling them to a special purpose entity, so that a lender gets liquidity upfront on the assets it has originated. The agency seemed to be optimistic about its outlook for securitisation.

"The rising interest rates over the past year have not yet materially dampened the credit demand.