App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jharkhand
INC+ : 47
BJP : 25

Need 16 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 05:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Securing land and maritime borders necessary for India's march to $5 trillion economy: Amit Shah

Shah lauded the IB for ably tackling the challenges of national security, including busting of terror modules, in the last five years and tackling North East insurgency "very effectively" over the years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 23 asked security agencies to accord special focus to securing the country's land and maritime borders, which he listed as challenges in the coming years in achieving India's dream of becoming a 5 trillion dollar economy.

Delivering the 32nd Endowment Lecture of the Intelligence Bureau, whom he termed as the "brain" of the national security apparatus, the Home Minister said the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to completely wipe out terrorism, left-wing extremism and insurgency in the North East in the next five years.

He lauded the IB for ably tackling the challenges of national security, including busting of terror modules, in the last five years and tackling North East insurgency "very effectively" over the years.

Close

Listing out the national security challenges in coming years, especially against the backdrop of the nation's aim of becoming a 5 trillion dollar economy, Shah accorded special focus "on securing our land and maritime borders."

related news

He said encouragement is needed for personnel to identify solutions to these challenges and look for new ways to counter them, and also asked them to change their approach to be more effective.

The Home Minister "saluted the IB personnel, who work tirelessly and anonymously for national security", and underscored their contribution in helping the country emerge stronger, an official release said.

Shah also said the IB has always helped to ensure zero tolerance to terrorism and Naxalism.

In this context, he pointed to the interlinked challenges of human and weapons trafficking, cross-border infiltration, fake Indian currency notes (FICN), hawala transactions, drug trafficking as well as cyber threats.

Emphasising the need for a special initiative to tackle these challenges, he stressed on the need to co-opt professional experts in specific fields like cyber security.

Shah also stressed on the importance of coordination between different security and intelligence agencies and asked the personnel for sharper intelligence analysis, along with a prompt phase-wise and time-bound strategy to address national security challenges.

The Home Minister appreciated and acknowledged the hard work and expertise of IB personnel and emphasised that their work would be "etched in golden letters in the annals of history".

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 23, 2019 05:20 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.