App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 353

  • UPA: 92

    (180 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 12:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sectors with job creation potential may be singled out for special focus

Unemployment rose to 7.6% in April 2019, the highest since October 2016, and up from 6.71% in March.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

One of the major electoral issue this election season was a crisis in jobs. An unrelenting opposition spared no punches in pinning down the previous Modi- government’s failure to create enough opportunities to the armies of young people who join the queue of hopefuls every year.

The central long run question confronting India is the need to create jobs. A productive job is the best form of inclusion. Unemployment rose to 7.6% in April 2019, the highest since October 2016, and up from 6.71% in March, data from private think-tank the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy showed.

The recent controversy surrounding a leaked report of the National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO) had managed to put the previous government in a spot. The report, which the government is believed to have prevented from getting released, sparked criticism. It showed that India’s unemployment rate was at a 45 year high.

The new government has to bring about policies to create opportunities for an estimated 1.2 million young people entering the market each month, and that would be a key challenge.

related news

“The real issue is about meaningful jobs. Everywhere in the world, elasticity of jobs to economic growth has been coming down because of technology. It is important to look at the sectoral employment numbers. There are sectors that are losing jobs, and sectors that are adding jobs. The right question that the new government should be asking is which are the sectors that are creating jobs?” a top government official told Moneycontrol.

One can expect tax breaks and other incentives for companies that operate in sectors that the government believes has the highest potential to create jobs.

While the new government embarks on boosting public spending it is critical that it focuses on labour-intensive areas so that along with growth, more employment is created - and for both unskilled and skilled labour.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 24, 2019 12:02 am

tags #Economy #Election #General Elections 2019 #jobs #Lok Sabha Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.