Second COVID-19 wave will have material impact on vehicle financers’ asset quality: Ind-Ra study

Representative image

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on May 25 said that the second COVID-19 wave will have a material impact on vehicle financers’ asset quality as borrowers are grappling with reduced capacity utilisation and increased operating costs due to a rising fuel cost. Adding more, the Ind-Ra said that this situation would reduce their ability to service debt.

The research agency cited measures taken by government during the first COVID-19 wave to cushion it with example of regulatory moratorium, loan restructuring, additional funding through the emergency credit line guarantee scheme raised optimism about faster-than-expected normalisation.

India's GDP to grow at 1.3% in March quarter: SBI report

However, the Ind-Ra, this time is worried due to the widescale impact as rural areas and pent-up demand being absorbed already. Accordingly, it estimates that the collection efficiency for the first fortnight of May could be lower by 5%-7% on the top of a similar decline in April over March 2021.

Ind-Ra even has a negative outlook on commercial vehicle finance as an asset class. "Early demand indicators, such as the E-way bill, diesel consumption are showing signs of moderation and asset inflation would impact demand offtake and thus load availability. Thus, both demand and rising operating cost would moderate borrowers’ cash flows in FY22. Ind-Ra believes lenders’ collection efficiency would also be affected by restricted mobility as the second wave has spread across all geographies," it said in a release.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Among other factors, Ind-Ra points out at rising loan tenures across vehicle financers to reduce servicing burden for borrowers, however these could led to a rise in loss given defaults for collaterals.

It said that all vehicle segments would be impacted by the pandemic as it gets widespread, hindering business activity and thus affecting borrowers’ cash flows. "The earlier estimate of replacement demand driving lenders’ growth would take a backseat, as normalisation would be a long-drawn process with borrowers looking at increasing utilisation on existing fleet rather than purchasing new vehicles. Demand recovery would not be similar to the previous first wave, as pent-up demand has been absorbed and people would be cautious for subsequent waves," it added.

Apart from this, the research firm expects that the lenders would be impacted in the medium term due to restricted mobility and moderating borrowers’ cash flows, as collections have become difficult.

Meanwhile, Ind-Ra believes strengthened capitalisation, and sizeable on-balance sheet liquidity and holding of margin due to a funding cost improvement in the last one year may add some buffer to absorb incremental stress in the second wave of COVID-19.