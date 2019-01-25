App
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI grants central counterparty status to clearing corporations operating in GIFT IFSC

A QCCP member is subjected to lower capital requirements under the Basel-III framework introduced by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Markets regulator SEBI on January 25 said it has granted qualifying central counterparty (QCCP) status to two clearing corporations operating in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, an International Financial Services Centre (GIFT IFSC).

The two entities are India International Clearing Corporation (IFSC) Ltd and NSE IFSC Clearing Corporation Ltd. They carry out the functions of clearing, settlement, collateral management and risk management for various segments of the exchanges.

"India International Clearing Corporation (IFSC) and NSE IFSC Clearing Corporation are granted the status of QCCP," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a statement.

Clearing corporations is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Reserve Bank of India, for select products.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 05:42 pm

tags #IFSC #India #RBI #SEBI

