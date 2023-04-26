Seasonal supply side problems adding to inflation, govt monitoring continuously: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apr 26, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said seasonal supply side problems add to inflation and that they are being monitored continuously with efforts being made to bring down prices of essential commodities.

Highlighting that efforts have also been made to bring down fuel and natural gas prices, she said these are imports coming into the country and the prices are high in the global market, due to the impact of Covid and Russia-Ukraine war.

"On prices, since November 2021, when the Prime Minister himself has instructed us to reduce the excise duty on fuel, as a result before Deepavali one announcement was made. Then sometime in June 2022, again we reduced the excise duty further. As a result, price of fuel came down somewhat," Sitharaman said during a press conference here.

"But when we are speaking about fuel or natural gas, we need to understand one thing: these are products which are imported, and particularly after Covid and particularly even more after the war between Russia and Ukraine, the prices have been going up and in spite of that, we are importing. Central government's bit (domain), which is the tax excise, has been brought down. Karnataka also reduced the price in November 2021." The Union Minister was responding to a question on price rise and measures being taken by the government.