Season sale alert: Appliance-makers plan steep discounts, flash deals; but some may vanish in seconds

Picture this. You could get a TV at almost a 70-75 percent discount in a flash deal that will vanish in seconds. Or, you could get a chance to win Rs 4 crore if you are lucky.

These are just some of the offers which appliance makers will be rolling out ahead of the festive season.

This will go on from the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in September till the New Year's Eve in December, when white goods firms get almost 45 percent of their yearly revenue. This includes both offline, as well as online sales.

Both large and small appliance-makers have lined up offers as a part of the festive season. However, the quantum of discounts offered online will be significantly higher.

"E-commerce have offered us the opportunity to make the most of the festive sales. While offers will also be available at physical electronic retail stores across the country, the discounts there will not be as high since these stores do not want to lose out on their margins," said the head of consumer electronics of a mid-size FMEG firm.

No public announcement has been made about the flash deals due to the fear of complaints by traders against anti-competitive practices.

The deals

Among the large companies, LG Electronics India has announces its festive campaign named “Khwahishon se Khushiyo Tak” aimed at offering consumers offers and incentives on the purchase of LG products. The offers are available across product categories in Home Appliances and Home Electronics segment; and are valid till October 31.

According to Ki Wan Kim, Managing Director - LG Electronics India, the festive season is that time of the year when consumers look at upgrading their home products with something new.

As a part of the campaign, customers across India buying LG products including refrigerator, air conditioner, washing machine, water purifier or microwave avail a chance to win prizes worth more than Rs 4 crore through weekly lucky draws.

Every week, one lucky winner will get a chance to win LG products including refrigerator, washing machine, microwave oven or residential air conditioner.

Another benefit in the series is that there will be special days like the first day of Navratri (September 29), Dusshera (October 8), Karva-Chauth (October 17), Dhanteras (October 25) and Diwali (October 27) where customers could win premium LG products including side-by-side refrigerator or front-load washing machines.

To ensure that offline customers do not miss out on any offer, a slew of free gifts are also being given.

LG consumers will get bedroom refrigerators for free on the purchase of select side-by-side refrigerators. Buyers can also get a microwave or a vacuum cleaner on purchase of select front-load washing machines.

Samsung, on the other hand, has launched its “Add More Love” festival campaign offering deals and assured gifts for consumers across India.

Consumers purchasing select Samsung products such as QLED TVs, 4K UHD TVs, Refrigerators, Microwave Ovens, Digital Inverter Air Conditioners, Eco Bubble and Top Load Washing Machines, among others, will get up to 25 percent instant discount. They can also avail up to 15 percent additional cashback with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, RBL Bank and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

During the offer period, valid till October 30, consumers purchasing select models of Samsung QLED TVs will get assured gifts such as Galaxy S10 smartphone worth Rs 61,900 and Galaxy A50 worth Rs 21,490.

With the purchase of select 4K UHD TVs, consumers will get complimentary gifts such as Galaxy M30 worth INR 17,990 and Google Home Mini Rs 4,999. With select Samsung AddWash Washing Machine models, customers will get also a 23 liter Microwave Oven free.

Traders call

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), meanwhile, has asked the commerce ministry to look into the festive sales offers by e-commerce majors like Amazon and Flipkart, and allege that they violate foreign direct investment rules.

However, Rajneesh Kumar, SVP & Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Flipkart Group, said that it was a fully compliant organisation and had created enormous value to India in terms of boosting economic activity, supporting local manufacturing, Indian handicrafts and creating lakhs of new jobs directly and indirectly.

Payment incentives