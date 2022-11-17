 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Seafood exports set to miss $8.6 billion target for fiscal

PK Krishnakumar
Nov 17, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST

After a strong start, demand started tapering off in August and has fallen more drastically since.

A sharp fall in demand has hit prospects of bumper Christmas and New Year seafood shipments from India, denting hopes of bettering the record exports achieved last year.

In one of the worst setbacks in recent years, India is facing reversals in all the major importing countries of the US, China, Europe and Japan. The US is the biggest market for Indian seafood, followed by China.

After reaching a new peak of $7.76 billion in 2021-22, India had set a target of $8.6 billion in seafood exports for the current fiscal year. This looked attainable going by the encouraging trend in the first few months. But from August the seafood industry had to contend with strong headwinds.

A slew of factors like rising inflation, a looming recession, excess stock, fuel crisis, the Russia-Ukraine war and its attendant problems, and the after-effects of COVID-19 have combined to take a heavy toll on Indian seafood exports. “Demand is down by 30-35 percent and if it doesn’t pick up by January, it could be a catastrophe,” said Jagdish Fofandi, president of the Seafood Exporters Association of India.

Cold storages are full in both producing and consuming regions, forcing exporters to cut back on purchases from aquaculture farmers. They feel the situation was better during the pandemic when supply was well short of demand. The surge in demand had a positive effect on prices, prompting farmers to produce more last year. Aquaculture shrimp accounts for the major chunk of the country’s seafood export basket.