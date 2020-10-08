Scope for rate cut limited, RBI policy more critical to alleviate demand-supply concerns: Unmesh Kulkarni

Given the persistence of CPI inflation above 6 percent (the upper bound of RBI's comfort zone), the RBI MPC is expected to maintain the status quo with respect to the policy rates. However, we expect the MPC to continue with its accommodative policy stance, given the ongoing contraction in domestic demand and growth. This policy should provide greater insights into the MPC's forward assessment with respect to the inflation and growth trajectories.

The MPC may also extend its commitment towards financial market stability, given the frequent bond auction devolvement. The RBI may have to resort to more innovative and/or aggressive measures to ensure orderly absorption of government bond supply, without creating many dislocations in the bond markets. In this context, the RBI policy is all the more critical to alleviating demand-supply concerns.

The sovereign yield curve has been steep for some time, and despite the money market rates coming off substantially, the long-term rates are still ruling high and the term spreads are consequently very elevated compared to historical averages. To comfort the Gilt markets, especially in the face of a burgeoning fiscal deficit, we would expect RBI to announce an OMO calendar.

As the scope for a rate cut is limited, the intent would also be to maintain healthy surplus liquidity, to ensure that the cost of capital remains low and which transmits to a wider segment of the economy to bolster credit growth in the stressed segments.

Apart from viewing this policy closely from a guidance/direction standpoint for the second half of the fiscal year, the debt markets would also be keen to understand, from the ensuing policy minutes, the stance of the newly inducted external members in the MPC, i.e., whether dovish or hawkish, based on their macro assessment of the economy.

(Unmesh Kulkarni is the Managing Director, Senior Advisor at Julius Baer India.)

