Scientists aim to study how aerosols impact rainfall in the Western Ghats, but it’s complicated

Mongabay .
Dec 04, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST

There are multiple studies that show natural and anthropogenic aerosols significantly increased rainfall in the Western Ghats. This is in contrast with other regions of the country where aerosols have had no impact on rainfall, according to the studies.

During the monsoons, Mahabaleshwar is almost always covered by clouds. The High-Altitude Cloud Physics Laboratory (HACPL) at Mahabaleshwar, run by IITM, is surrounded by dense forests. Photo by Ankur Panchbudhe/Flickr.

-Research shows that aerosols have an important influence on the Indian monsoons, even in the Western Ghats, which play a key role in peninsular India’s water security.
-The complex nature of aerosols often results in studies showing contradictory effects on rainfall: some show increased rainfall, while others point to declining precipitation in the Ghats.
-What is needed, say, researchers and experts, are more ground-level observatories that use the high altitudes of Western Ghats to study how aerosols interact with clouds.

by Mohit Rao

Off the tourist trail and away from the resorts that crowd Munnar’s lush hills in the Western Ghats is a two-storey red-brick building that overlooks tea gardens, eucalyptus plantations, mountains and forests. It is September, and the monsoons in central Kerala bear down on the landscape with ferocity.

Munnar takes a breather during the monsoons as tourist numbers drop. But at the Natural Aerosol and Bioaerosol High Altitude Laboratory, set up by the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) and College of Engineering-Munnar, there is frantic activity as researchers tune-up high-tech measuring instruments. Unlike the sleepy hill station nearby, inside the laboratory, it is a rush against time.

“There is only a small window for us to get meaningful measurements of natural aerosols in the atmosphere. The monsoons are the cleanest months because the rains wash away atmospheric pollutants. By the onset of winters, there is relatively-high pollution from man-made sources, making measurements difficult,” said Sachin S. Gunthe, coordinator of the laboratory and assistant professor in the Department of Civil Engineering, IIT-Madras.

The aerosols he seeks to measure are biological – that is, solid airborne particles originating from organisms such as pollen, viruses, bacteria, fungal spores, plant debris and others. But even in this remote, tranquil location – set some 1,600 m. above sea level in the Western Ghats – the air is a cocktail of floating particles.