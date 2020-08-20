172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|schengen-countries-reopen-student-visa-application-services-5735541.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 10:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Good news for Indian students as Schengen countries resume visa application services

France is among the first of the European countries where Indian students can start applying for visas for long-term courses and short-term stays.

M Saraswathy

Schengen countries have started reopening the student visa application services for candidates from other countries. This comes after almost a five-month break as application services were halted due to restrictions on international travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Italy, France and Germany are among the European countries where Indian students can start applying for visas for long-term courses and short-term stays.

Emmanuel Lenain, the Ambassador of France to India, announced on social media that the country's visa service is now open for receiving applications in the student visa category, for short as well as long stay.

Close

Around 300,000 Indian students travel abroad every year to pursue higher education, and Europe takes in about 45 percent of these candidates.

related news

Other Schengen and European Union member states that have also announced the reopening of their visa centres in India are Denmark, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Switzerland, Norway, Ireland and Portugal.

However, applicants are required to make appointments in advance in order to ensure social distancing in light of the pandemic.

Usually, getting a Schengen visa takes between 15-30 days. However, considering the pandemic and possible manpower shortages at the visa centres, student visas could take 30-40 days.

Taking into account these delays, overseas education consultants have sent advisories to Indian students to apply at least 60 days in advance so that they receive the approvals on time.

Due to the pandemic and the subsequent country-specific lockdowns in several parts of Europe, it is likely that physical lectures will resume only by or after November 2020.
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 09:53 pm

tags #Business #Economy #education #HR

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.