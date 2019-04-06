App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2019 08:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This appraisal season, beware of these scare tactics

Companies try various scare tactics to stop employees from joining rival firms

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

April is when most of us get our yearly appraisals and performance incentives. It is also the time when companies try scare tactics with employees who have planned to quit. Employees could be denied the relieving letter, sudden anti-competition clause added into employment contracts or last dates could be extended.

Pragya Gupta, an IT-sector employee, did not sign any contract that said that she wasn’t allowed to work in a competing firm. At the time of resignation, she was told that the company had added a clause for all employees that would prohibit them from working with competitors for six months after quitting.

On the other hand, several banks have a clause called ‘gardening leave’ that is a tactic used to delay a candidate’s joining date in their future organisation. This a paid leave by the company during which an employee is still contractually part of the organisation, but is not required to come to office. This prevents these individuals from joining rival organisations.

Similarly, the extension of the notice period is a common tactic used by companies to try and delay the joining date of candidates in the future organisation. There are also multiple such cases of companies withdrawing job offers if the candidate is unable to join at a short notice.

M Saraswathy
M Saraswathy
Special Correspondent|Moneycontrol

The idea is simple. Whatever is not in your individual employment contract is not legal. So, if your employer has changed their policy in the notice period after you joined, this is applicable to you contractually. Any such deviation in policies can be questioned in the court of law.

Estimates suggest that 60-65 percent of candidates who quit companies do so after being dissatisfied with the appraisals or performance incentives. One of the most common techniques used by companies to try and retain candidates is to offer unreasonable promises.

Kanika Kaul’s employer promised to offer her a 40 percent hike against the 35 percent offered by a rival organisation. She fell for their word and decided to take back her resignation. However, the manufacturing sector company backtracked on the promise citing ‘budget constraints’.

Nevertheless, the fault lies with the employees too. Getting a counter offer merely to get a better salary hike or to get the compensation ‘matched’ with that of a rival organisation has been a common trend. Now, there are also reports of employees presenting fake letters to get an increase in pay. If found, a disciplinary action could also be taken against such employees.

At a time when many companies are extending an olive branch to former workers, it is essential that employers and employees part on a positive note. Making the exit process easier is the best way to enable employees have a smooth move.
First Published on Apr 6, 2019 08:12 am

tags #Business #Economy #HR

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

'Both Say Enemy is at Border': Sam Pitroda Draws Parallels Between PM ...

IPL 2019 | Russell Is a Billion Dollar Man for KKR: Lynn

Indian Railways Installs Cameras on Vande Bharat Express to Identify P ...

Vivek Oberoi on ‘PM Narendra Modi’ Release Delay: Some People Put ...

Infuriated Villagers Attack Woman in UP After Her Son Elopes

IPL 2019 | 'When You are in The Zone, Just Don't Stop' - Russell Looks ...

Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB to Announce Matric Result Today; Si ...

'What About Unfulfilled Promises?' As Congress Guarantees NYAY, Farmer ...

Analysing the Congress take on media in its manifesto

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Market ends higher for the seventh week: Tata Motors top gainer, BPCL ...

Rebound in job growth pushes Wall Street higher, trade hopes add to op ...

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Oil prices firm as Libya supply risks mount

Lok Sabha polls: BJP has edge in Assam's tea belts as locals blame for ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 5: Gauraksha goes mainstre ...

Criminal Justice review: Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripath ...

DGCA starts farming out flight slots unused by Jet Airways to other ca ...

Premier League: Liverpool leave it late against Southampton to move tw ...

Gone in 6 minutes: Ethiopian Airlines pilots struggled with Boeing's a ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus waters: For both India and Pakistan, the choice is between provi ...

Samsung Galaxy A20 announced with Exynos 7884, dual-cameras; priced at ...

Exclusive: This beautiful 300 year old fort-resort has become Salman K ...

Happy Birthday Paul Rudd: Is the Clueless actor really turning 50? His ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Virat Kohli and de Villiers’ efforts go in vain ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic to now release on the first day of general e ...

Varun Dhawan reacts to reports of replacing Rajkummar Rao in Stree 2

Rahul Gandhi attends to injured journalist in Kerala, carries him to t ...

Exclusive: Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium goes on floors but his Hindi Medi ...

Saina Nehwal biopic: Parineeti Chopra chills after an intense session ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan announces the wrap of Hud Hud Dabangg
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.