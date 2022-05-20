Explainer | How SC ruling may draw more judicial reviews for GST decisions

The Supreme Court on May 19 has ruled that the GST Council’s decisions are not binding on the Centre and states, opening up the possibility of judicial review of previous and prospective Council decisions. An explainer.

What has the Supreme Court ruled on GST?

The Supreme Court has ruled that the recommendations of the GST Council are not binding on the Centre and States.

What is the GST Council?

The GST Council is a Constitutional body entrusted with the duty to make recommendations on a wide range of areas concerning GST, including rates of tax rates under GST. The GST Council has to arrive at its recommendations through harmonised deliberation between the federal units as provided in Clause 6 of Article 279A.

Unlike the other provisions of the Constitution which provide that recommendations shall be made to the President or the Governor, Article 279A states that the recommendations shall be made to the ‘Union and the States’.

What does the Supreme Court’s ruling imply?

The ruling could imply that the recommendations of the GST Council will not necessarily be transformed into legislation as these are non-binding in nature. The Supreme Court has ruled that the Parliament and the State Assemblies have simultaneous power to legislate on GST. The ‘recommendations’ of the GST Council are the product of a “collaborative dialogue involving the Union and States”.

The Supreme Court has said that the GST Council’s recommendations as binding edicts would disrupt fiscal federalism, where both the Union and the States have equal power to legislate on GST.

The Court has reinforced that it is not necessary for either the Centre or the states to possess greater powers for making decisions concerning fiscal federalism. “Indian federalism is a dialogue between cooperative and uncooperative federalism where the federal units are at liberty to use different means of persuasion ranging from collaboration to contestation”, it said in the ruling.

GST, which was brought about after more than a decade of confabulations among states and the Centre, allows both the Centre and the states to collect taxes through the central GST (CGST) and the State GST (SGST). For inter-state movement of goods and services, the Centre collects and Integrated GST (IGST). The Supreme Court has ruled that the government while exercising its rule-making power under the provisions of the CGST Act and IGST Act is bound by the recommendations of the GST Council. However, that does not mean that all the recommendations of the GST Council are binding, opening up the possibility of judicial reviews of decisions taken by the Council.

What was the main issue that led to this?

The Supreme Court’s ruling came after the Centre petitioned the apex court against a Gujarat High Court judgment that had declared IGST on ocean freight as violative of the Constitution.

Ocean freight is the cost incurred through an agreement between two foreign parties to ship goods to India. For instance, if goods are exported from Sydney, the exporter in Australia can contract a shipping line there and pay ocean freight to it.

A provision in the Central GST Act allowed for both basic customs duty and IGST on the cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value of goods brought into India.

IGST was later extended to ocean freight by importers on the reverse charge mechanism. Under GST, service tax is usually paid by sellers of services, but where it becomes difficult for the government to receive tax from sellers, it imposes it on recipients of services. This is called the reverse charge mechanism.

Importers argued that they did not fall within the definition of recipient under the GST Act as the exporters of goods situated outside India are liable to pay ocean freight to the foreign shipping line. Therefore, an IGSGT on ocean freight violates existing laws.

What has the Supreme Court said?

The Supreme Court upheld the Gujarat High Court order stating that since the importer already pays IGST on the ‘composite supply’, comprising of supply of goods and supply of services of transportation, insurance, etc. in a CIF contract, a separate levy through a reverse charge mechanism on the importer for the ‘supply of services’ by the shipping line would violate the CGST Act.

This would mean that all such importers who have paid IGST on ocean freight will be eligible for refund.





