Nov 02, 2020 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC on Loan Moratorium LIVE updates: SC to resume hearing petitions seeking interest waiver

SC on Loan Moratorium LIVE updates: A bench headed led by Justice Ashok Bhushan will today resume hearing please seeking complete waiver of interest during the moratorium period.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had granted a six-month loan moratorium, letting borrowers defer payments on loans and EMIs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The central government  has agreed to waive compound interest on MSME loans and some individual loans of up to Rs 2 crore. The RBI filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court (SC) stating that banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) have to repay the 'interest on interest' amount collected on loans up to Rs 2 crore during the loan moratorium period by November 5.
