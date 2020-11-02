Live now
SC on Loan Moratorium LIVE updates: SC to resume hearing petitions seeking interest waiver
SC on Loan Moratorium LIVE updates: A bench headed led by Justice Ashok Bhushan will today resume hearing please seeking complete waiver of interest during the moratorium period.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had granted a six-month loan moratorium, letting borrowers defer payments on loans and EMIs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The central government has agreed to waive compound interest on MSME loans and some individual loans of up to Rs 2 crore. The RBI filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court (SC) stating that banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) have to repay the 'interest on interest' amount collected on loans up to Rs 2 crore during the loan moratorium period by November 5.
Banks to credit 'interest on interest' repayments by November 5, RBI tells SC
SC on Loan Moratorium LIVE updates: The central government in October agreed to waive compound interest on MSME loans and some individual loans of up to Rs 2 crore. This provided much needed relief to a section of borrowers, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The waiver of "interest on interest" is applicable during the moratorium period of March 1-August 31, 2020.
Welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the Supreme Court hearing of petitions seeking complete interest waiver during the six-month loan moratorium period. A bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan will continue hearing the pleas today.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates.