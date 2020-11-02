SC on Loan Moratorium LIVE updates: SC to resume hearing petitions seeking interest waiver

SC on Loan Moratorium LIVE updates: The central government in October agreed to waive compound interest on MSME loans and some individual loans of up to Rs 2 crore. This provided much needed relief to a section of borrowers, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The waiver of "interest on interest" is applicable during the moratorium period of March 1-August 31, 2020.

