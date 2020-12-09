PlusFinancial Times
SC on Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates: Hearing of petitions seeking interest waiver to resume

SC Hearing on Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates: A bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan will resume hearing the petitions on December 9.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 9, 2020 / 12:21 PM IST
Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India


The Supreme Court (SC) will today continue hearing a batch of petitions seeking interest waiver during the loan moratorium period.

A bench comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah will resume hearing the petitions on December 9.

On December 8, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the top court that a complete waiver of interest during the six-month loan moratorium period has a cost associated with it.

Also read: Blanket interest waiver on all loans to be Rs 6 lakh crore: Centre to SC

"If we waive off the interest, there is a cost associated with it. Either the banks take it or the government. The government cannot and depositors cannot," the Solicitor General said.

Here's what happened previously:

> The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had in March announced a moratorium on repayment of term deposits for three months, which was later extended till August 31. The move was intended to provide borrowers relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

> The SC had on September 3 instructed banks not to declare accounts as non-performing assets (NPAs) until further orders.

> The Centre in October said that it would waive compound interest on the repayment of loans of up to Rs 2 crore in some categories, a move that would provide relief to individual and MSME borrowers.

> The top court had on November 19 directed Centre and RBI to reply to suggestions put forth before the bench. The SC also disposed off petitions in which the petitioners are satisfied with compound interest waiver.

> The SC has previously said there is "no merit in charging interest on interest".

> The RBI had on June 4 said lenders will lose Rs 2 lakh crore if interest is waived completely during the moratorium period.

 

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

first published: Dec 9, 2020 10:00 am

