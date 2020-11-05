Live now
SC Hearing on Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates: SC to resume hearing petitions seeking interest waiver
SC Hearing on Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates: A bench led led by Justice Ashok Bhushan will today resume hearing please seeking complete waiver of interest during the moratorium period.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had granted a six-month loan moratorium, letting borrowers defer payments on loans and EMIs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The central government has agreed to waive compound interest on MSME loans and some individual loans of up to Rs 2 crore. The RBI filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court (SC) stating that banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) have to repay the 'interest on interest' amount collected on loans up to Rs 2 crore during the loan moratorium period by November 5.
Banks to credit 'interest on interest' repayments by November 5, RBI tells SC
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court (SC) stating that banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFC) have to repay the 'interest on interest' amount collected on loans up to Rs 2 crore during the loan moratorium period by November 5.
SC Hearing on Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates: The central government in October agreed to waive compound interest on MSME loans and some individual loans of up to Rs 2 crore. This provided much needed relief to a section of borrowers, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The waiver of "interest on interest" is applicable during the moratorium period of March 1-August 31, 2020.
SC Hearing on Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates: The hearing was earlier scheduled for November 3, but was adjourned to November 5 since Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was unavailable.
Welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the Supreme Court hearing of petitions seeking complete interest waiver during the six-month loan moratorium period. A bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan will continue hearing the pleas today.
