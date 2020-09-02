SC hearing on Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates | RBI is only a regulator and not the agents of the banks: Petitioner

The Supreme Court (SC) will resume hearing on a batch of petitions seeking interest waiver on loan moratorium granted by Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The RBI had in March announced a moratorium on repayment of term deposits for three months, which was later extended till August 31. The move was intended to provide borrowers relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior Advocate Rajiv Dutta for the petitioner to SC:

> By charging interest on interest, these banks are treating this as default, this is not default on my part. Instead of giving respite the banks are encashing on this. (Inputs from legal news website Bar & Bench)

> RBI is only a regulator and are not agents of the banks as they are treating themselves and it seems that the banks are hiding behind the RBI. They want banks to make profits during COVID-19.

> Interest on interest is absolutely and prima facie wrong and they cannot charge it.

Senior advocate Aryama Sundaram for CREDAI to SC:

> If interest cannot be waived off, Banks may at least reduce it to level to which depositors are paid. It is unfair to charge penal interest on borrowers and this may lead to increased NPAs. (Inputs from legal news website Bar & Bench)

Senior advocate KV Vishwanathan for CREDAI MCHI to SC:

> COVID-19 pandemic is a force majeure situation. Ask SC to direct RBI, bank to discharge duties under the Disaster Management Act. (Inputs from legal news website Bar & Bench)

> Objective of easing the burden is not achieved since the moratorium only postpones the burden, it does not ease it at all.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)