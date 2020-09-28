SC Hearing on Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates | SC gives Centre time to place an affidavit

The Supreme Court (SC) is hearing a batch of petitions seeking interest waiver during the loan moratorium period.

A bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan has resumed hearing pleas seeking extension of the loan moratorium and waiver of accruing interest.

The top court on September 10 said no further adjournment in the case will be allowed. The SC order asking banks not to declare accounts as non-performing assets (NPAs) for two months will continue.

The SC said it had not yet decided on the issue of interest waiver, and is inclined to pass an order against levy of interest on interest.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has sought some more time to get back to the SC on the issue. "Little complex issue. Several economic issues are coming up," he said.

Here's a quick recap of what happened previously:

The RBI had in March announced a moratorium on repayment of term deposits for three months, which was later extended till August 31. The move was intended to provide borrowers relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measure was expected to give borrowers more time to clear payments of EMIs amid the economic fallout of the lockdown, without being classified as NPAs.

The SC has previously said there is "no merit in charging interest on interest".

The RBI had on June 4 said lenders will lose Rs 2 lakh crore if interest is waived during the moratorium period.

In its annual report, the central bank also said the moratorium on loan repayments could have an impact on the financial health of banks.

"Although gross and net non-performing asset ratios had come down in March 2020 along with receding slippage ratios, the economic fallout of the pandemic is likely to test this resilience, especially since the regulatory accommodations announced in the wake of the outbreak have masked the consequent build-up of stress," the RBI said.