SC on Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates: Apex court to resume hearing petitions seeking interest waiver

Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court (SC) will today resume hearing of petitions seeking interest waiver during the six-month loan moratorium period.

A bench comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah previously heard the case on December 16.

Here's what happened previously:

> The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had in March announced a moratorium on repayment of term deposits for three months, which was later extended till August 31. The move was intended to provide borrowers relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

> The SC had on September 3 instructed banks not to declare accounts as non-performing assets (NPAs) until further orders.

> The Centre in October said that it would waive compound interest on the repayment of loans of up to Rs 2 crore in some categories, a move that would provide relief to individual and MSME borrowers.

> The top court had on November 19 disposed off petitions in which the petitioners are satisfied with compound interest waiver.

> Senior Advocate V Giri, appearing for the RBI, on December 9 said the plea made that the date of moratorium be extended is not viable.

> The SC has previously said there is "no merit in charging interest on interest".

> The RBI had on June 4 said lenders will lose Rs 2 lakh crore if interest is waived completely during the moratorium period.

