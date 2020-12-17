MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

SC on Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates: Apex court to resume hearing petitions seeking interest waiver

Supreme Court LIVE Updates: The apex court is expected to resume hearing of petitions related to loan moratorium case today

December 17, 2020 / 09:41 AM IST
Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India


The Supreme Court (SC) will today resume hearing of petitions seeking interest waiver during the six-month loan moratorium period.

A bench comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah previously heard the case on December 16.

Also read: Blanket interest waiver on all loans to be Rs 6 lakh crore: Centre to SC

Here's what happened previously:

> The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had in March announced a moratorium on repayment of term deposits for three months, which was later extended till August 31. The move was intended to provide borrowers relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Close

Related stories

> The SC had on September 3 instructed banks not to declare accounts as non-performing assets (NPAs) until further orders.

> The Centre in October said that it would waive compound interest on the repayment of loans of up to Rs 2 crore in some categories, a move that would provide relief to individual and MSME borrowers.

> The top court had on November 19 disposed off petitions in which the petitioners are satisfied with compound interest waiver.

> Senior Advocate V Giri, appearing for the RBI, on December 9 said the plea made that the date of moratorium be extended is not viable.

> The SC has previously said there is "no merit in charging interest on interest".

> The RBI had on June 4 said lenders will lose Rs 2 lakh crore if interest is waived completely during the moratorium period.

 

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

TAGS: #Business #Economy #India
first published: Dec 17, 2020 09:39 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.