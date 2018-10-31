App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC asks Centre to give details on pricing of Rafale jet deal in 10 days

The apex court has directed the Centre to disclose information on the Rafale deal that should legitimately be put in public domain

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to file an affidavit within 10 days to say that the pricing in the Rafale fighter jet deal between India and France is exclusive and cannot be shared with the court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices U U Lalit and K M Joseph also asked the Centre to share information which can be brought in the public domain with the petitioners.

The top court, which has now fixed the matter for hearing on November 14, said documents considered strategic and confidential may not be shared.

The apex court has directed the Centre to disclose information on the Rafale deal that should legitimately be put in public domain. If material is strategic in nature or involves national security, then the government may choose to not disclose them to petitioners and submit it in sealed cover to the court.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions, including the joint plea filed by former Union Ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie along with activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan, into the Rafale fighter jet deal between India and France, on October 31.

 
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 11:24 am

tags #Economy #India #Rafale deal

