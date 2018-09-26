SBI to sell 4% in general insurance arm for Rs 481 crore to Axis AMC, Premji Invest

Moneycontrol News

State Bank of India's Executive Committee of Central Board (ECCB) has approved the four percent stake sale in SBI General Insurance to Axis New Opportunities Fund (Axis AMC) and PI Opportunities (Premji), the bank said on September 26.

The deal size is Rs 481.73 crore, valuing the non-life insurer at Rs 12,043.25 crore.

Axis New Opportunities AIF – I represented through its investment manager Axis AMC, and PI Opportunities Fund – I, an alternative investment fund of Premji Invest, will purchase 1.65 percent and 2.35 percent stake, respectively from SBI.

Moneycontrol had reported in August that this non-core stake sale by SBI could unlock approximately Rs 500 crore of capital.

On completion of the transaction, SBI will hold 70 percent stake in SBI GI while its joint venture partner, IAG International will continue to hold 26 percent.

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI said the insurance segment is still young and nascent in India and the bank foresees a significant scope of growth for SBI General to achieve size, scale and profitability.

In May this year, SBI’s MD for Risk, IT & Subsidiaries Dinesh Kumar Khara said the lender will sell 3-5 percent stake in its general insurance subsidiary during the financial year.

SBI General, a private insurance company, had posted nearly 160 percent increase in its FY18 net profit to Rs 396 crore because of a one-time gain of Rs 131 crore.

After posting its maiden underwriting profit in FY18, SBI General’s MD and CEO Pushan Mahapatra told Moneycontrol the insurer is looking to bring out a public issue in FY20.