SBI not identified as nodal bank for trade with Russia

The country's largest public sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI), on September 15 clarified that it has not been identified as the nodal bank for handling Russia-related transactions after news reports suggested so.

Mentioning the July-dated Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular on forming additional arrangement for invoicing, payment, and settlement of exports and imports in rupees amid the Russia-Ukraine war situation, SBI noted that the central bank has authorised all the banks in India, including the SBI, to open Special Rupee Vostro account to promote invoicing in Indian rupee.

"Accordingly, SBI is making necessary arrangements and processing requests received from various banks, including Russian banks, duly following RBI guidelines and our policies and procedures. SBI, as such, has not been identified as a nodal bank," it clarified.

On July 11, the RBI had announced a mechanism to settle payments for international trade in rupees, especially for India's exports.

The decision, the RBI mentioned, had come in order to promote growth of global trade with emphasis on exports from India and to support the increasing interest of global trading community in Indian rupees. "Before putting in place this mechanism, authorised dealer (AD) banks shall require prior approval from the Foreign Exchange Department of Reserve Bank of India," the central bank added.

It also mentioned that the exchange rate between the currencies of the two trading partner countries may be market-determined.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee weakened sharply against a rampant US dollar, driven by a broad-based selloff in global markets. PTI reported that the rupee fell 41 paise to 79.58 against the US dollar in early trade.