SBI Life Insurance appoints Sanjeev Nautiyal as MD, CEO

Private life insurer SBI Life Insurance has appointed Sanjeev Nautiyal as the managing director and chief executive officer of the company for two years. The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

Nautiyal took over the post from Arijit Basu and was the chief general manager of State Bank of India (SBI)'s Ahmedabad circle until now. He had started his career as a probationary officer in SBI in 1985.

Basu had taken over the post in August 2014 and was a banker at SBI prior to this.