SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda's special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens ends March 31

This special FD scheme was launched in May 2020 to safeguard the interests of senior citizens as the interest rates were falling rapidly amid the coronavirus pandemic. This scheme is available till March 31.

March 06, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST
Several state-owned as well as private banks, including State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, are offering senior citizens special fixed deposit (FD) schemes, providing higher interest rates on term deposits.

This special FD scheme was launched in May 2020 to cushion senior citizens from falling interest rates amid the coronavirus pandemic. This special FD scheme for senior citizens is available till March 31.

SBI special FD scheme for senior citizens

The SBI scheme for senior citizens will fetch 80 basis points (bps) interest rate above the rate applicable to the general public. Currently, SBI gives 5.4 percent interest on a five-year fixed deposit to the general public. Under the special FD scheme, senior citizens can get an interest rate of 6.20 percent.

HDFC Bank  

HDFC Bank offers 75 bps higher interest rates on these deposits. The interest rate applicable for senior citizens will be 6.25 percent.

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank offers 80 bps higher interest rates on fixed deposits. Senior citizens get an interest rate of 6.30 percent per annum under the ICICI Bank Golden Years FD scheme.

Bank of Baroda

BoB offers 100 bps higher on deposits by senior citizens. If a senior citizen puts a fixed deposit, the interest rate applicable will be 6.25 percent under the special scheme.

