English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    SBI economists peg India's Q4 GDP growth at 2.7%, FY22 expansion at 8.5%

    Upcoming release of official data for economic performance is likely to register a 2.7 per cent growth for the January-March period, and the FY22 growth is expected to be 8.5 per cent, economists at SBI said on Thursday.

    PTI
    May 26, 2022 / 05:32 PM IST

    Upcoming release of official data for economic performance is likely to register a 2.7 per cent growth for the January-March period, and the FY22 growth is expected to be 8.5 per cent, economists at SBI said on Thursday.

    They were, however, quick to add that it is difficult to comprehend the numbers due to the spate of revisions that we have seen till now and termed this situation as a forecaster’s nightmare.

    We …believe the GDP projection for Q4 FY22 is clouded by significant uncertainties. For example, even a one per cent downward revision in Q1 GDP estimates of FY22 from 20.3 per cent, all other things remaining unchanged, could push Q4 GDP growth to 3.8 per cent, they noted.

    Official data on the economy is expected to be released on May 31.

    The Central Statistics Office (CSO) had projected Q4 GDP at Rs 41.04 lakh crore and FY22 real GDP growth at Rs 147.7 lakh crore, an improvement of 1.7 per cent over pre-pandemic levels, they said, adding that the 'SBI Nowcasting model’ with an unchanged quarterly numbers pegs the growth rate of Q4GDP at Rs 40 lakh crores, that is lower by Rs 1 lakh crore from the CSO preliminary projections.

    Close

    Related stories

    "We believe that downward adjustments in Q1, Q2 and Q3 numbers could have a soothing impact on Q4 GDP numbers. Every Rs 10,000 crore revision adds/subtracts 0.07 per cent from GDP growth,” the note said.

    Early trends for the March quarter results from listed corporates reported better growth numbers across parameters, as compared to the year-ago period, with a contraction in operating margin due to higher input cost, it said.

    Sectors such as steel, FMCG, chemicals, IT and auto ancillary, reported better growth numbers while automobile, cement, capital goods, edible oil registered negative growth in profits despite a growth in topline, it noted.

    Meanwhile, the economists said the oil prices are unlikely to stay elevated for long, and added they expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to hike rates again at the June policy review.

    The close coordination between RBI and the government was welcomed by the economists by terming it as the best thing to have emerged during the pandemic.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Economy #GDP #GDP growth #India
    first published: May 26, 2022 05:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.