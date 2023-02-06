English
    SBI economists expect RBI to hit pause button on interest rate hike

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-headed MPC started its three-day meeting on Monday and it will announce the decision on Wednesday.

    PTI
    February 06, 2023 / 09:44 PM IST
    The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the six-member rate setting panel, is likely to continue with the current 'withdrawal of accommodation' stance, the SBI economists said.

    Economists at SBI on Monday said they expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to hit the pause button on interest rate hike at its upcoming monetary policy review this week.

    The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the six-member rate setting panel, is likely to continue with the current 'withdrawal of accommodation' stance, the SBI economists said.

    "Even though RBI could pause as it allows past rate actions to work with long and variable lags, the RBI could still guide the markets with a rate action in future that will be purely data dependent," the note said.