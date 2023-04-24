 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SBI economist rejects Viral Acharya's claim that big firms are behind high core inflation

Siddharth Upasani
Apr 24, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST

In March, Acharya - formerly a deputy governor of the RBI - had said in a paper that India's core inflation was persistent and elevated due to the pricing power of its large firms and recommended they be broken up

According to Soumya Kanti Ghosh of SBI, it is food inflation – and not core inflation – which is driving headline inflation.

A top Indian economist has rejected former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor Viral Acharya's assertion that the pricing power of India's large conglomerates is behind the high and persistent core inflation.

Writing in a report, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, State Bank of India's group chief economic adviser, said it would be "factually incorrect" to say that concentration of power in a few firms and the resultant pricing capacity explain elevated domestic core inflation.

"...the increase in prices during the pandemic was more on account of supply chain and logistical disruptions caused by the pandemic and after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine rather than firms increasing prices because of higher pricing power," Ghosh said in a report on April 24.

"It is thus incorrect to infer that concentration power dictated pricing capacity of firms and thus resulting in unyielding core inflation," he added.