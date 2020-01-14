SBI cuts interest rates on FDs by 15 bps; check latest rates here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FD) maturing between 1 year to 10 years. The bank has introduced a 15 basis points (bps) rate cut in the long-term deposits with the aforementioned maturity terms.

The interest rate revision on retail domestic term deposits below Rs 2 crore has come into effect starting January 10, 2020.

As per the information available on SBI's website, FDs with a maturity period of over 1 year and less than or up to 10 years will now fetch customers an interest at the rate of 6.1 percent as against the earlier 6.25 percent. For senior citizens, the new interest rates applicable on such deposits with a term between 1 year to 10 year is now revised to 6.75 percent from the previous 6.60 percent.

The proposed interest rates will be made applicable to fresh deposits and renewals of maturing deposits.