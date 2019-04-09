SBI cuts MCLR by 5 bps across tenors, makes home loans cheaper

The country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) on April 9 cut its marginal cost-based lending rates (MCLR) by five basis points (bps) across tenors effective April 10.

To make its housing loans more affordable the bank has reduced the interest rate by 10 bps on loans up to Rs 30 lakh. The applicable interest rate for such housing loans below Rs 30 lakh will range from 8.60 percent to 8.9 percent per annum.

SBI’s overnight and one-month MCLR has been reduced from 8.2 percent to 8.15 percent, three-month rate from 8.25 percent to 8.2 percent, six-month rate from 8.4 percent to 8.35 percent and one-year rate from 8.55 percent to 8.5 percent. The two-year MCLR has been cut from 8.65 percent to 8.6 percent and three-year rate from 8.75 percent to 8.7 percent.

Since SBI has also linked its savings bank rates to the repo rate, the saving bank rates also stand revised from May 1. The rate will be 3.5 percent per annum for balance up to Rs 1 lakh. For balance above Rs 1 lakh, it will be 3.25 percent per annum. The bank has fixed a spread of 2.75 percent for savings bank rate and 2.25 percent on short-term loans rate.

On April 8, HDFC Bank reduced its MCLR by 5-10 basis points across tenors. Its one-year MCLR stands at 8.7 percent.

The RBI has reduced its key policy rate by 50 basis points (100 bps=1 percentage point) in two consecutive rate cuts since February. In response, lenders have not been able to pass on the entire benefit to customers due to tight liquidity conditions.

On April 4, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said banks needed to do more and that the regulator was working on new guidelines for effective and faster transmission of policy rate actions to borrowers.

Post policy announcement, Bank of Maharashtra has also reduced its MCLR by five basis points across tenors, effective April 7. Its one-year MCLR has been reduced to 8.70 percent from 8.75 percent.