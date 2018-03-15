App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Mar 15, 2018 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI clarifies closure of 41.16 savings bank accounts due to merger, not failure to keep minimum balance

On Wednesday, a report said that due to provisions of penalty on non-maintenance of minimum balance, SBI had closed 41.16 lakh savings bank accounts between April 1, 2017 and January 31, 2018.

Beena Parmar @BeenaParmar
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State Bank of India (SBI), country's largest bank, closed down 41.16 lakh savings bank accounts due to overlap of accounts after SBI's merger with its five associates last year and not because of failure to maintain minimum balance in the accounts.

On Wednesday, based on an Right to Information (RTI) query, a PTI report said that due to provisions of penalty on non-maintenance of minimum balance, the bank has closed 41.16 lakh savings bank accounts between April 1, 2017 and January 31, 2018.”

However, in a statement, SBI has clarified that “these accounts have not been closed Suo-motu”.

On account of the merger of SBI’s associate banks with SBI in April 2017, where the customers were having multiple accounts with different Associate Banks and SBI, the number of accounts closed during the year is relatively high,” SBI said.

related news

SBI has 41 crore Savings Bank Accounts, of which 25 crore are required to maintain a certain minimum balance amount.

Incidentally, from April 1, 2018, the service charges for non-maintenance of average monthly balance have been reduced by a steep 75 percent.

The government-owned bank had started charging depositors the penalty on April 1, 2017. It requires savings accounts to maintain a minimum average monthly balance of Rs 3,000 in metropolitan/urban areas, Rs 2,000 in semi-urban areas and Rs 1,000 in rural areas.

During the current financial year, 2.10 crore Savings Bank accounts have been opened, of which 1.10 crore accounts are PMJDY (Prime Minister’s Jan Dhan Yojna) accounts which are exempt from average monthly balance requirement, SBI statement said.

SBI further said that customers who are unable to maintain average monthly balance have the option to get their Regular Savings Bank accounts converted to BSBD (basic savings bank deposit) accounts free of charge.

tags #banking #Business #minimum balance #SBI

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC