App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2018 06:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Saudi ready to help India to meet its growing energy demands: Prince Mohammed bin Salman to PM Narendra Modi

The two leaders met at Salman's residence in the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Saudi Arabia has offered India to supply oil and petroleum products it needs to meet its growing energy demands during a meeting between Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, official Saudi media reported on Friday.

The two leaders met at Salman's residence in the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the horizons of bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries in the various political, security, economic, investment, agricultural, energy, cultural, and technological fields, Saudi Press Agency reported.

In the investment field, they discussed the investment opportunities in the infrastructure through the Public Investment Fund, as well as opportunities in the agricultural field with the aim of replacing agricultural imports from other countries to the kingdom with Indian agricultural imports.

related news

In the field of energy, they discussed the kingdom's readiness to supply India with all of its needs of oil and petroleum products, as well as Saudi Aramco's investment in refineries in India, especially the large refinery on the western coast of India and in the field of crude oil storage, the report said.

The import of crude oil by India forms a major component of bilateral trade with Saudi Arabia being India's one of the largest suppliers of crude oil, accounting for almost one-fifth of its needs.

India has a refining capacity of 232.066 million tonnes, which exceeded the demand of 194.2 million tonnes in 2016-17 fiscal.

According to the International Energy Agency, this demand is expected to reach 458 million tonnes by 2040.

During the meeting, the two leaders also discussed investment in solar energy through the Soft Bank Vision Fund and through the Saudi companies which will build solar energy projects.

In the military field, they discussed strategies to localise military industry and cooperation in the field of military manufacturing in both countries, the report said.

They also reviewed what has been accomplished during the previous two years in the area of bilateral relations.

The two sides reviewed the available opportunities to export the Saudi non-oil products to India, and ways to develop bilateral trade through sustainable arrangements, especially in strategic commodities such as Saudi fertilizers as well as promoting the exchange of investment in the industrial sector, it said.
First Published on Nov 30, 2018 06:09 pm

tags #Economy #energy #India #Mohammed bin Salman #Narendra Modi

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.