App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 09:13 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Saudi pips Iraq as top oil supplier to India in July

Many European refiners are winding down purchases of Iranian oil after the United States imposed sanctions on Tehran, leading to higher supplies to Asia, mainly India and China.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Saudi Arabia replaced Iraq as top oil supplier to India in July after a gap of more than a year, according to data from industry and shipping sources, as a higher intake of Iranian oil ahead of US sanctions altered trade routes.

Many European refiners are winding down purchases of Iranian oil after the United States imposed sanctions on Tehran, leading to higher supplies to Asia, mainly India and China.

The United States in May quit the 2015 nuclear deal and announced reimposition of sanctions on Tehran. While some sanctions were implemented from Aug. 6, those affecting Iran's petroleum sector will come into force from Nov. 4.

Imports of Iranian oil by India, Tehran's top oil client after China, surged to a record 768,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July due to higher intake by state refiners, tanker arrival data showed.

related news

India's top refiner wants to continue buying Iranian oil as the OPEC member is offering discounts in freight and extended credit period, Sanjiv Singh, Chairman of Indian Oil Corp, said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia and Iraq continued to be the two biggest oil suppliers to India last month although monthly supplies from them declined by 12 percent and about 23 percent in July, the data obtained from shipping and trade sources showed.

The sources declined to be identified.

On top of incentives offered by Iran on oil sales, higher July official selling prices (OSPs) of oil from Saudi Arabia and Iraq also dented demand for their oil.

"Iranian crude OSPs for July have moved in tandem with other middle east producers but incentives offered by Iran has made its oil more attractive compared to other alternatives," Sushant Gupta, Research Director, Asia Pacific Refining, at consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

Gupta said less buying from other importers such as Japan, South Korea and Europe have also led led to more volumes towards India.

"The deadline to reduce Iranian crude is November 4th. So with this increase in July, India would show a bigger cuts in Iranian crude come Q4 2018," he added.

Saudi Aramco raised July Arab Light crude price to Asia to 4-year high while Iraq increased the official selling prices for Basra Light crude to Asia by $0.40 a barrel.

Apart from Iran, India also boosted intake of Venezuelan and Nigerian oil.

India's imports of Venezuela oil in July rose to 423,500 bpd, an increase of 37 percent from June, as some of the delayed cargoes from May arrived in July.

Narrowing of Brent's premium to Dubai prompted Indian refiners to lift more Nigerian grades, said Sri Paravaikkarasu, head of East of Suez Oil at consultancy FGE.

India's monthly oil imports from Nigeria jumped by about 50 percent to 422,000 bpd in July, the data showed.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 09:10 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Economy #India #Iraq #Saudi Arabia

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.