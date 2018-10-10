App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 01:40 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Saudi Arabia to supply about 4 billion barrels of extra oil to India in November: Sources

Reliance Industries Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Mangalore Refinery Petrochemicals Ltd, sought an additional 1 million barrels each in November, one of the sources said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, will supply Indian oil buyers with an additional 4 million barrels of crude oil in November, several sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Reliance Industries Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Mangalore Refinery Petrochemicals Ltd, sought an additional 1 million barrels each in November, one of the sources said.

Reuters last week reported that Russia and Saudi Arabia struck a private deal in September to raise output to cool rising prices and had informed the United States about the decision.

“Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 01:32 pm

tags #BPCL #Crude oil #Economy #HPCL #India #oil #Reliance Industries #Saudi Arabia

most popular

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.