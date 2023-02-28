 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sanctions headache threatens to dent India’s Russian oil imports

Bloomberg
Feb 28, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST

Refinery and banking executives report that the need to prove Russian imports comply with a $60-a-barrel cap imposed by the Group of Seven nations now requires additional steps and verification of official invoices, contract documents, plus shipping and insurance information — details not previously demanded.

Indian buyers of Russian oil, a crucial lifeline for the Kremlin over the past months, are struggling under the weight of increasingly onerous demands from financiers wary of breaching Western sanctions, a headache that is slowing transactions and threatening to at least temporarily dent record flows to the Asian nation.

As a result, Indian refiners are scrambling, said executives from two state-owned processors and two banks, who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak publicly. They added the checks — which bankers describe as in line with regulations — could slow down the pace of approvals and potentially weigh on India’s Russian purchases.