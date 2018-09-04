App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 03:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sanctioned Rs 335 crore to West Bengal in August: NABARD

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has sanctioned an amount of Rs 335 crore under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) to West Bengal.

The fund, alloted in August, would be used for 158 minor irrigation projects and 23 flood protection projects, NABARD said in a statement on Tuesday.

The minor irrigation projects are expected to benefit 20,506 hectares, covering 3.09 lakh population in 699 villages of 22 districts, while the flood protection projects would address the problem of rapid bank erosion caused by rivers, it said.

The implementation of 23 flood protection projects would save around 5,080 hectares of fertile agricultural and home stead lands of farmers of 64 villages, which are under the area of erosion.

With this, the cumulative RIDF loan assistance to the state government during the year stands at Rs 1,172.16 crore, the statement added.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 03:45 pm

