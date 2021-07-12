Sales and IT functions are outliers in salary hikes, shows TeamLease report

The sales and IT profiles are outliers in salary hikes, according to the TeamLease Jobs & Salaries Primer Report 2021.

According to the report, while the median salary increment was 7.12 percent, the average growth of salary for talent in IT and sales functions has been 8.55 percent and 9.82 percent respectively.

In sales, the top profiles were Brand Center Executive, Merchant Relationship Executive, CRM and Sales Administrator, and Influencer Marketer.

In IT, the top profiles included SQL Analyst, UI Designer, Software Test Specialist, and IT Infrastructure Engineer.

The report said that apart from sales and IT profiles, super specialised jobs that are being rewarded handsomely. Super specialised jobs have commanded a salary increment of over 11 percent. Similarly, COVID proof jobs also echo similar sentiments.

COVID proof job profiles have not only come out unscathed even through the second wave but are experiencing a steady growth in demand.

It said that the three sectors where the salaries have witnessed a 10 percent growth are banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), healthcare & allied industries and Information Technology (IT) & knowledge services.

From a geographic spread perspective, the top-paying cities (increments of 12 percent and above) were Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Among the 'hottest' jobs are Artificial Intelligence Specialist – (BPO and IT Enabled Services), Augmented Reality Expert - (Ecommerce and Tech Start-ups), Genomic Portfolio Director - (Healthcare and Allied Industries), Master Edge Computing - (Information Technology and Knowledge Services) and Digital Imaging Leader – (Retail).

It also said that super-specialised jobs are here to stay. These jobs attract around 11 percent salary increment or more, as compared with market averages ranging between 1.73 percent (minimum) and 14.07 percent (maximum) across sectors and cities.

Here, the super-specialised profiles include Banking Trainer (BFSI), Compliance Officer (Construction & Real Estate), Software Test Specialist (IT and Knowledge Services).

Rituparna Chakraborty, Co-Founder & Executive Vice President, TeamLease Services said, "Though employers are still cautiously optimistic, they are trying to minimise the COVID gloom and correspondingly making pay decisions. But, what is standing out is the trend of betting big on skills that will help them to ensure business continuity while fostering a spirit of innovation and growth."

Another interesting aspect that the report has brought to light is the growing pay parity between temporary and permanent profiles.

In almost all sectors (17 out of the 17 reviewed) the salary variance between permanent and temporary job profiles is down to less than 5 percent.

A detailed analysis of workplace practices and their corresponding impact on the demand and payouts for roles indicates that more and more businesses seem to be leveraging work from home as a solution.