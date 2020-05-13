App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Safeguard against litigation: FM Sitharaman says COVID-19 to be treated as force majeure event under RERA

These measures will destress the developers of the compliance burden and will ensure that they focus on the completion of the project as per revised timelines.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
(Image: PTI)
(Image: PTI)

To avoid unnecessary litigation against real estate developers Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 13 announced an extension in registration and completion date of real estate projects under Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

It has been decided that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will advise all state governments and union territories and the regulatory bodies concerned to treat COVID-19 as a force majeure event. It is proposed that the registration and completion date will be extended suo-moto by six months for all registered projects expiring on or after March 25, 2020, without individual applications from developers.

Regulatory Authorities are also empowered to extend this for another period of up to three months wherever required.

This effectively means that the projection completion dates can be extended by up to nine months. The developers officially get an extended time period to complete the projects stuck due to COVID-19 induced lockdown throughout India.

Project registration certificates will also be issued automatically with revised timelines and all timelines for various statutory compliance under RERA are extended concurrently.



It also means that the home buyers cannot sue the property developers for non-completion of the project as per agreed timelines earlier.

The regulatory authorities cannot take action against the developers until the revised timelines get over.

The housing sector was desperately looking for support from the government at a time when the demand is low.

While announcing the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package the finance minister had announced moratorium for three months on all loans taken by individuals – including home loans. That reduced the burden of paying equated monthly instalments (EMI) of the borrowers in lockdown times.

Launch of special liquidity scheme offering liquidity of Rs 30,000 crore to housing finance companies along with non-banking finance companies is expected to further improve the prospects of the sector.

First Published on May 13, 2020 06:37 pm

tags #coronavirus #personal finance #Real Estate

