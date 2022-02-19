Russia-Ukraine: India treads carefully, chooses the diplomatic Middle Path

New Delhi’s engagements with Russia are no less overwhelming. Russia remains one of India’s principal arms suppliers. (Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels)

India, as in the past, has put its eggs in the diplomatic, rather than the military basket.

Hotlines were ringing last week between Melbourne, where the Quad foreign ministers of Australia, India and Japan, and the US secretary of state met; and New York, currently the venue of a crucial UN Security Council meeting; with Moscow sandwiched in between. From this frenzy of communication, it was clear that a military solution to settle the Russian-Ukrainian dispute suits India the least.

India’s permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador TS Tirumurti, said on February 17 that New Delhi’s interest is in finding a solution that provides for `immediate de-escalation of tension.’ ``Any step that increases tension may best be avoided by all sides in the larger interest of securing international peace and security,” he said, amid a US warning that Russia invasion of Ukraine may happen any time now – making it sound inevitable.

India's stand

New Delhi, caught between two key allies, the USA and Russia, is being asked to take a stand. It's a kind of a Hobson’s Choice if war breaks out. Therefore, global diplomats are scurrying across the European continent, trying to restore calm, without too much success so far.

Says Rajiv Bhatia, former Indian ambassador, Distinguished Fellow, Foreign Policy Studies Programme, Gateway House: ``Foreign minister S Jaishankar told the Quad meeting and US secretary of state Anthony Blinken that the Quadrilateral grouping of nations was China-centric and there was little point in discussing Ukraine there.’’ He refused to let the Quad meeting be hijacked by the Ukraine crisis, however obsessed the Americans are with Europe and Russia for the moment.

A US state department statement issued on February 11, for instance, makes no mention of Russia-Ukraine.

Asked on February 16 whether India wholly supported US on Russia, a spokesperson for the state department in Washington offered a roundabout reply: ``One of the core tenets of the Quad is to `reinforce the rules-based international order, and that is the rules-based order then applies equally in the Indo-Pacific as it does to Europe'." The reply was clearly in response to what Jaishankar had stated in Australia.

US-Russia impasse

Clearly, a USA-Russia impasse puts Moscow firmly in the Chinese camp, a situation that New Delhi will not be too comfortable with, given its immediate troubles on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

If history is any guide, when caught in a cleft stick, India sticks to the middle path. When the Hungarian crisis erupted in 1956 or when the Soviets entered Afghanistan, New Delhi always proposed a middle path, Bhatia told Moneycontrol.

He admits, however, that times have changed. ``Earlier it was easier to take a position because India was not so firmly entrenched in the US camp as it is now,'' he points out.

New Delhi’s engagements with Russia are no less overwhelming. Russia remains one of India’s principal arms suppliers. Around 23 percent of Russian arms exports between 2016 and 2020 went to India, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Jaishankar's address

On July 8, Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar observed, in his address to the Russian think tank IMEMO, that the India-Russia relationship rested on “the foundation of a more democratic and diverse international order” and on ensuring the “interests of a critical partner.”

Yet, there are many in the Indian diplomatic and strategic community, who say that diplomacy shall prevail in the end. Former deputy National Security Advisor and an ex-Indian ambassador to Russia, Pankaj Saran, told Moneycontrol: ``If there is military action in the region, it is going to be detrimental to Indian interests. In my view, though, we are not headed in that direction. Issues can, and will be, settled diplomatically.”

Indian officials maintain that the country needs to take a position, which is best suited to its national interest. ``Afterall, the US walked out of Afghanistan one fine day, giving Pakistan the strategic depth they craved for. Did anyone check with India? The Americans have ignored radicalisation in this area. The US may want many things, but India has to stand its ground, which it is doing,” former Indian foreign secretary, Kanwal Sibal, told Moneycontrol.

Neutrality the key

He says there is a lot of speculation in India that the country will be forced to take sides, but for Sibal, all of it is meaningless. Nothing of the kind is going to happen.

President Vladimir Putin wants an end to Nato’s expansion, which has been going on for some time in Russia’s immediate sphere of influence. Now suddenly after being in power for 22 years, he has decided to flex his muscles. Could there be a war in Europe? Sibal is convinced nothing of the kind is possible, given the economic stress that the countries are in. He's got a point there.