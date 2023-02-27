 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Russia-Ukraine conflict pushed countries to look at alternative fuel for energy security in the long term

Rachita Prasad
Feb 27, 2023

While in the short run, the energy crisis drove countries to regress to coal, it simultaneously gave a reality check to governments across the world to put in place more enabling policies to boost energy transition.

In over a year since Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022, the global energy market witnessed high volatility in prices and unprecedented disruptions in supply chains, forcing countries to look towards alternative sources of energy to ensure energy security.

Moreover, with weather patterns across the globe changing, countries across the world are making a stronger commitment to reduce the use of what is described as the “dirtiest fuel” by climate change activists—coal. But the global energy crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict resulted in renewed interest in coal in countries from Europe to Asia.

Have we regressed on the global energy transition agenda? Energy experts consider this only a blip; in fact, they believe that this “unprecedented energy crisis” has given a big push to energy transition policies across the world.

“Nuclear power is making a comeback and, as a result, we are seeing that clean energy options are turbocharged around the world as a response to this energy crisis. In the past, clean energy technologies were mainly driven by environmental, climate reasons. But now, the number one driver of clean energy is energy security,” Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, told Moneycontrol in an interview earlier this month.