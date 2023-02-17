 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rural recovery may drive next bout of India inflation: HSBC economists

Reuters
Feb 17, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST

Consumer price inflation remained above the central bank's upper tolerance band of 6% for most of 2022 before falling below it in the last two months of the year, only to resurge to 6.5% in January.

The Indian economy could see another bout of inflation as the rural demand revives and the informal sector recovers from the pandemic-lows, economists at HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) said.

In contrast to the global experience, goods inflation in India is outpacing services, while core prices remain elevated, said Pranjul Bhandari and Aayushi Chaudhury, the economists said in a note on Thursday evening.

"We believe it has much to do with the recovery in rural and informal sector demand."