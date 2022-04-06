Rural Demand: Optimism about revival but slight scepticism remains

The slowing rural demand over the past two quarters, which has severely impacted the performance of companies, especially in the FMCG/consumer staples and two-wheeler segments, has been a cause for concern.

Companies like Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) had highlighted the visible signs of a slowing rural economy during its Q3FY22 earnings announcements. Subsequent analysis by economists and analysts also confirmed a certain slowdown made evident by the decline in volume offtake in the consumption category, declining sales of two-wheelers and tractors and lower credit offtake visible in the performance of micro-finance companies.

FMCG companies like Marico, Tata Consumer, Dabur, and HUL, among others, have been forced to raise prices which might impact demand in the near term.

What caused the rural slowdown?

A report from NielsenIQ showed that volume growth in Q3FY22 contracted by 1.8 per cent for the FMCG sector. However, the price hikes taken by the companies to cushion the impact of rising commodity prices resulted in a value growth of 9.9 per cent, compared to the same period a year ago.

The recently concluded channel checks by brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher suggest that, “slowdown in rural demand from last two quarters was not led by poor income, but cautious stance for conserving cash in rural India due to severe impact during 2nd COVID wave”.

Also, the fact that Government of India had given free rations to a large section of the rural population since April 2020, resulted in poor offtake. “Agri output and income were unaffected even during COVID,” added a report by Prabhudas Lilladher.

Is the tide changing?

Experts are cautiously optimistic of a revival in rural demand. “Right now, rural demand is being impacted by inflation in commodities and its derivatives. We believe that is a 3-6-month cycle, wherein prices will stabilise and growth can resume,” said Arun Malhotra, Founding Partner and Portfolio Manager at CapGrow Capital Advisors.

Rural incomes otherwise have been very strong and is driven by better agri output and higher minimum support price (MSP). “The availability of power, irrigation, and other government schemes have ensured better rural incomes and this is not temporary but a structural shift,” added Malhotra.

The ongoing Ukraine crisis has opened a window of opportunity for Indian farm exports as both Ukraine and Russia are among the top producers of crops like wheat, sunflower, barley, corn, and maize, among others. The disruption in supply from these countries have shifted the focus to alternate producers like India to meet the demand in the global markets.

“The Russia-Ukraine war creates a silver lining for Indian agriculture. While the Russia-Ukraine war has spiked commodity prices, there could be a silver lining for India with upsurge in rural sentiments and demand in the coming months,” a report by Prabhudas Lilladher said.

“Increase in agri exports of 30 percent YoY in Jan’22 is positive and is an indication of a likely uptick,” added the report. Farm income will likely get a boost given the higher exports of agri-commodities.

However, Sonam Srivastava, Founder at Wright Research, highlights the flip side of the coin. “While the price hike in agro commodities, where the Indian rural economy is the supplier, has been positive in light of the Ukraine crisis, the price rise in consumption-linked items where we are a consumer of inflation-linked commodities, has been negative,” she pointed out.

Triggers for growth

Experts expect a mid-teens growth in agri-income in the next one-two quarters which currently stands at 9.7 percent. The consumption in rural India is directly proportional to the growth in agri-income.

Expectations of yet another year of normal monsoon could also trigger a turnaround in rural demand.

Sustained functioning of the economy unmarred by lockdowns and a supportive stance for growth from the central bank and government would aid demand revival. Migration of rural population back to urban areas would result in increased remittances from urban to rural India which will lead to improvement in rural demand.

“Government spending on infrastructure and allied activities would be crucial for the revival of the growth trajectory of rural demand. Moreover, increase in exports of agri-products would also aid rural income and demand,” said Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Other important triggers could be moderation in inflation and increase in capex. Also, higher allocations to schemes like MNREGA, PMGKY (Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana), PM Kisan Yojana and others could put more funds in the hands of the rural populace which will boost demand, in addition to the high agri-price-led upside.

“The capex-driven recovery in the metal sector, renewable power, PLI schemes and pick-up in infrastructure projects has created a lot of jobs at the rural level which can also lead to significant demand revival,” said Vishad Turakhia, Director-Securities, Equirus.

Sectors that stand to gain

Consumption-linked sectors that were battered due to the rural demand slowdown will cheer the most as rural demand revives.

“FMCG, consumer staples, and even consumer discretionary sectors will receive a cheer, along with paints and automobile sectors - especially 2-wheelers, which will stand to get relief if rural demand returns,” added Srivastava.

The finance sector stands to gain as well because as farm income improves, demand for credit would improve while also positively impacting recoveries.

