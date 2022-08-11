English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar in early trade

    The rupee was trading in a narrow range against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday amid a rally in the equity markets.

    PTI
    August 11, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The rupee was trading in a narrow range against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday amid a rally in the equity markets.

    At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee witnessed range-bound trading in early deals. It opened at 79.22 against the US dollar, then fell to 79.31, registering a decline of 6 paise over the last close.

    It was moving in a tight range of 79.22-79.31 in the morning trade. On Wednesday, the rupee rebounded by 38 paise to close at 79.25 against the US currency.

    On Wednesday, the rupee rebounded by 38 paise to close at 79.25 against the US currency.

    The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.16 per cent to 105.36 after official data showed that US inflation slowed down from a 40-year high in June to 8.5 per cent in July on lower gasoline prices.

    Close

    Related stories

    Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures gained 0.12 per cent to USD 97.28 per barrel.

    Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures gained 0.12 per cent to USD 97.28 per barrel. Forex traders said the rupee is likely to trade on a mixed note.

    Recovery in domestic markets from lower levels and FII inflows may support the local unit.

    On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 582.67 points or 0.99 per cent higher at 59,399.96 points, while the broader NSE Nifty was up 159.80 points or 0.91 per cent to 17,694.55.

    Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,061.88 crore, as per exchange data.
    PTI
    Tags: #Indian rupeee
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:13 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.