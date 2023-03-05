 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupee trade policy gather traction; number of special vostro account touches 50

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 12:31 PM IST

As many as 49 accounts have been opened so far and some are awaiting regulatory approval, sources said.

(Representative Image)

India’s policy of facilitating trade in rupee is gaining momentum with the total number of Special Rupee Vostro Account (SRVA) touching half a century mark in about six months.

These accounts would facilitate overseas trade in rupee with eight countries — Russia, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Israel and Germany.

The RBI issued detailed guidelines on cross-border trade transactions in the domestic currency in July, 2022.